Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire has bought Tinosvitswa Nashe Alick Macheso’s latest album for at US$10 000.

Machakaire a successful businessman, bought the album during an executive dinner hosted by the musician at Rainbow Towers last evening.

The dinner ahead of album launch was also meant to celebrate Macheso’s birthday.

Macheso’s friends joined him celebrate his 54th birthday with the lovely cake which looks like a guitar.

Meanwhile, today Macheso will be launching his new offering at Chitungwiza Aquatic Centre.

Zwnews