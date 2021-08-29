It is a hive of activities in Harare’s various bus terminals as students travel to their respective schools ahead of re-opening.

A survey in Harare’s Mbare Musika, Forth Street and Showgrounds bus stations by this reporter witnessed many students boarding buses to their various learning centers.

The government recently announced the reopening of schools on the 30th of August and 6 September 2021 respectively.

The first to open are exam classes, then non exam classes.

However, teachers are complaining saying they are incapacitated.

Zwnews