The Zimbabwe government has advised religious congregations not to allow children to attend church services.

The development comes at a time government eased lockdown, Level 4 and authorised churches to resume in-person services albeit for fully vaccinated members only.

The government also lowered the age limit of eligible persons to be vaccinated to 14 years from 18 years.

Most parents and guardians have been taking children below the minimum age of vaccination to attend services as the SI has been subject to varying interpretations.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said only fully vaccinated members were allowed to attend church, therefore, all children below the age of 14 years cannot attend church services since they are not eligible for vaccination.

