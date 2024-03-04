3 people found dead, floating in a well

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident which occurred in Muchefa Village, Buhera on 29/02/24 in which Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5) were found dead and floating in a well.
According to police, the cause of death is yet to be established and investigations are in progress.
In other news, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Tafadzwa Magara (28) and Justice Vhareta (28) in connection with theft of armoured cables on 03/03/24.
Police acted on received information and intercepted the suspects who were digging ZESA armoured cables along Craster Road, Southerton, Harare.
The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a mattock, shovel, hack-saw, a pair of pliers, screw driver, three knives and catapult.
Zwnews
Zimbabwe’s intelligence operatives have uncovered the identity of the anonymous John Doe who sent a… Read More
A burglar, Tanaka Svosve, who was doing community service at Mutare Magistrates’ Court, broke into… Read More
Another company has been taken to court and penalised for using Starlink equipment. The company… Read More
A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)'s 3 Brigade Captain and three Mutare-based policemen have been arrested… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived for the official opening of the 56th Session of… Read More
Geo Associates and Invictus Energy, who are exploring for oil and gas in the Muzarabani… Read More