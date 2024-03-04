3 people found dead, floating in a well

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident which occurred in Muchefa Village, Buhera on 29/02/24 in which Trainer Chibanda (46), Palessa Muchefa (11) and Tirivashe Muchefa (5) were found dead and floating in a well.

According to police, the cause of death is yet to be established and investigations are in progress.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Tafadzwa Magara (28) and Justice Vhareta (28) in connection with theft of armoured cables on 03/03/24.

Police acted on received information and intercepted the suspects who were digging ZESA armoured cables along Craster Road, Southerton, Harare.

The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a mattock, shovel, hack-saw, a pair of pliers, screw driver, three knives and catapult.

Zwnews