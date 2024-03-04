‘Burglar’ on community service breaks into magistrate’s office, steals cellphone

A burglar, Tanaka Svosve, who was doing community service at Mutare Magistrates’ Court, broke into the regional magistrate’s office and stole a cellphone.

Later, he was caught shoplifting at Pick n Pay Supermarket.

Svosve entered the court through the main entrance and went to the reception area.

Inside, he found another closed door that was unlocked and entered the regional magistrate’s office.

He took a Samsung S10 Plus cellphone from the table and left without being noticed.

The same day, security guards at Pick n Pay Supermarket arrested Svosve for shoplifting.

He was then taken to Mutare Central Police Station.

Manica Post