‘Burglar’ on community service breaks into magistrate’s office, steals cellphone

A burglar, Tanaka Svosve, who was doing community service at Mutare Magistrates’ Court, broke into the regional magistrate’s office and stole a cellphone.
Later, he was caught shoplifting at Pick n Pay Supermarket.
Svosve entered the court through the main entrance and went to the reception area.
Inside, he found another closed door that was unlocked and entered the regional magistrate’s office.
He took a Samsung S10 Plus cellphone from the table and left without being noticed.
The same day, security guards at Pick n Pay Supermarket arrested Svosve for shoplifting.
He was then taken to Mutare Central Police Station.
Manica Post
Zimbabwe’s intelligence operatives have uncovered the identity of the anonymous John Doe who sent a… Read More
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident which occurred in Muchefa Village,… Read More
Another company has been taken to court and penalised for using Starlink equipment. The company… Read More
A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)'s 3 Brigade Captain and three Mutare-based policemen have been arrested… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived for the official opening of the 56th Session of… Read More
Geo Associates and Invictus Energy, who are exploring for oil and gas in the Muzarabani… Read More