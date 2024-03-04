CIO uncovers person who caused bomb scare at Victoria Falls Airport

Zimbabwe’s intelligence operatives have uncovered the identity of the anonymous John Doe who sent a bomb/ firearm threat to FastJet citing a plan to detonate explosives at one of Zimbabwe’s airports, particularly Victoria Falls International Airport where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was set to land.
On the day, President Mnangagwa’s plane was forced to make a U-turn mid-air while investigations into the alleged bomb threat.
Without giving more details, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the development while commenting on a story on the subject.
“THIS STORY IS ON POINT. OUR SECURITY SERVICES HAVE TRACED THE SO-CALLED JOHN DOE TO ONE CUAN REED GOVENDER, A NATIONAL OF A NEIGHBOURING COUNTRY.
“IN THE INTEREST OF ONGOING OPERATIONS, WE LEAVE IT AT THAT FOR NOW. WE THANK ZIMBABWEANS FOR REMAINING CALM WHILE OPERATIONS WERE UNDERWAY. WE HOPE TO REACH CLOSURE VERY SOON,” says Charamba via his X handle Donzamusoro007.
Apparently, according to Zimlive, The presidency has disclosed that 26-year-old South African man with one arm, arrested at RGM International Airport on March 2, is the ‘John Doe’ who sparked panic after claiming there was a bomb/ firearms threat to Vic Falls airport.
He was arrested after scanner detected 5 bullets in his bag.
Zwnews
