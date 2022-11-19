Zimbabwe set to use its new parliament for the first time next week, on 23 November 2023.

There will be a State of the nation address by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Apparently, on 24 November, 2022, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will present the 2023 National Budget from the new Parliament building.

New Zimbabwe Parliament Building is a government-owned building in Zimbabwe, built to replace the old Parliament House in Harare Central Business District.

The building with six floors is intended to house both the upper and lower houses of the Zimbabwean Parliament. The parliamentary chambers within the high-rise can accommodate up to 650 legislators, their offices, conference rooms and meeting spaces.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract was awarded to Shanghai Construction Group, who erected the building between December 2018 and April 2022.

Zwnew