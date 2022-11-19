Passengers for Fastjet Zimbabwe flying to different destinations in and out of the country are have been subjected to disruptions of flight schedules due to what the airline describes as a host of factors.

This implies that passengers at for instance Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport are being forced to wait for about six hours, which is a serious inconvenience to customers.

Fastjet Zimbabwe says it is battling to contain serious flight disruptions which have caused massive delays to passengers travelling within the country and the region due to a bird strike on one of its aircraft and scheduled plane maintenance on another.

Zwnews