Image- InfoMinZw
The Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe this morning officially handed over a fleet of 38 new operational vehicles to the Department of Immigration.
The fleet comprises of 20 Toyota Landcruisers,10 Ford Ranger Double Cab, 6 Ford Ranger Single Cab and 2 Deportation Vehicles each with a carrying capacity of 70 people.
The vehicles will be distributed to the Department’s various sections and will be used for border patrol operations in a bid to ensure border security and combat irregular migration.
The Immigration Chief Director, Respect Gono said the department was very happy to receive the 2 deportation vehicles.
They have been clamoring for these and this is a milestone.
Zwnews