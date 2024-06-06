Image- InfoMinZw

The Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe this morning officially handed over a fleet of 38 new operational vehicles to the Department of Immigration.

The fleet comprises of 20 Toyota Landcruisers,10 Ford Ranger Double Cab, 6 Ford Ranger Single Cab and 2 Deportation Vehicles each with a carrying capacity of 70 people.

The vehicles will be distributed to the Department’s various sections and will be used for border patrol operations in a bid to ensure border security and combat irregular migration.

The Immigration Chief Director, Respect Gono said the department was very happy to receive the 2 deportation vehicles.

They have been clamoring for these and this is a milestone.

Zwnews