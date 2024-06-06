African National Congress (ANC) members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.

The members say they are against a possible ANC/ Democratic Alliance coalition after the elections.

The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.

The ANC and the DA, are sworn enemies when it comes to South African politics, they have found themselves at a crossroads after the elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was open to talks with other parties about co-operation.

“The DA federal executive has unanimously adopted a resolution to initiate exploratory talks with other parties that share a commitment to the South African constitution.

“I assure South Africans the DA will always act in the interest of the people throughout this unprecedented moment,” Steenhuisen said.

However, ANC stalwarts say they can’t get in bed with former colonisers.

“As a liberation movement we can’t go to bed with apartheid collaborators and benefactors, no matter how desperate we can be. A coalition with the DA will be a final nail in our coffin.” A “senior ANC leader” is quoted as saying in The Sunday World.