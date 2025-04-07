This brief military signal was anonymously sent to The NewsHawks today and verified, as proof that the army recently made changes through appointments and deployments of officers.

According security insiders it is part of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s wider coup-proofing strategy and tactical manoeuvres to thwart his political rivals led by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

This also include war veterans’ bid to remove him from power.

