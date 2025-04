As Parliament resumes sitting today, the biggest question across the political divide is who will move the motion to impeachment President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The biggest question among critics ‘is there anyone brave enough?’

Parliament will resume sitting this afternoon, amid calls by war veterans led by Blessed Geza for the impeachment of Mnangagwa.

The war veterans have levelled serious allegations against Mnangagwa calling for his removal from office.

More details to follow…