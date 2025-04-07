The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic fire incident which resulted in the death of a baby girl (1year, 5 months) at a homestead in Village 3, Drommoland, Inyathi, Nkayi on 04/04/25.

The incident occurred when the house in which the baby was sleeping in caught fire.

The cause of fire is yet to be established.

The mother had left the victim lying on the bed while accompanying the victim’s brother to school.

In other news, on 05/04/25, Police in Bulawayo arrested Blessed Mpofu (29) in connection with the murder of his wife, Shylet Siyabonga (21) at a house near Insukamini, ZETDC sub-station.

The victim was found dead with multiple head injuries at the house.

Initially, the suspect claimed that his wife had been attacked by unknown robbery suspects on her way home, near Emgwanwini Shopping Centre.

Investigations by the police led to the recovery of a blood stained rake and broom at the scene, which linked the suspect to the heinous crime.