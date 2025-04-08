Popular Zimbabwean politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says it is now to deal with corruption once and for all.

Chamisa says time for just talking against graft without action is over, hence the need to dismantle all systems that promote corruption.

“CORRUPTION STINKS- A FISH ROTS FROM THE HEAD….For almost 27 years, I’ve stood firm against corruption in all its forms.

“Not for applause, not for loves and likes, or to trend, but because I believe Zimbabweans deserve better.

“It’s no longer enough to simply point out the rot—we all live it. The time has come to FIX IT.

“It begins with changing the system that enables it. Not just a change of faces, but a total renewal of values and vows.

“Our vision is for a transformational and developmental government that serves—not steals.

“That builds—not bleeds. That empowers—not impoverishes,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, the popular politician said corruption is not just a crime, but also a sin against God.

“It’s a betrayal of the liberation values. And the cure starts with US ALL. Support this vision,” he said.

Zwnews