News filtering through is that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s inner circle have resolved to fire vice president Constantino Chiwenga and are pushing him to do so despite but he is hesitant.

It is reported that the meeting to fire Chiwenga was carried out at Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm this morning.

A number of credible sources have confirmed the meeting and the plan to fire Chiwenga amid warnings against doing so.

War veteran Knox Chivero had this to say:

“Special Announcement.

“Stayed tuned for breaking news.

“We have received Intel of a decision that has been made at Precabe Farm. Hazvife zvakaitika musamyeperana.”

Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Aldo hinted.

“They want to fire someone, but the principal is afraid.

“The advisors are pushing him, but the principal asked.

“Muno muziva mushe here imi? Munozo mugona here?”

Meanwhile, prominent UK based Zimbabwean lawyer and political analyst Brighton Mutebuka writes:

Zimbabwe On The Brink Of A Civil War? Is ED Poised To Move On Chiwenga?

Fellow Zimbabweans, I regret to interrupt your Sunday afternoon today 6 April 2025 to share with you the grim news that I have just received and been asked to share in the national interest.

I will transmit that news as received. I must emphasise that it is the highest level of sensitivity and concern in terms of the security situation in Zimbabwe.

JOC Meeting Yesterday 05 April 2025

It was reported that there was a JOC meeting yesterday during which the incumbent stated his desire to move on his deputy and VP, Chiwenga and asked for an assessment of the consequences of that decision, from a security standpoint.

The Director General of the CIO, Fulton Mangwanya is reported to have expressed serious concerns about such a move, and asked why such a move was being contemplated.

The new Commander of the ZDF, Matatu is reported to have warned the incumbent that if such a move was carried out, the country plunge into chaos and implode, with the Army barracks immediately becoming a no go area for him.

He was also reportedly advised that Chiwenga was a formidable political figure in the country’s political and military matrix – and not one that could be easily removed from his position akin to what has taken place recently.

Today’s Meeting At Precabe Farm In Kwekwe

It was reported that a meeting has taken place today at Precabe Farm attended by ED, Tagwirei, July Moyo, Auxilia Mnangagwa, Ziyambi Ziyambi & Owen “Mudha” Ncube amongst others.

That meeting apparently resolved to move in on Chiwenga and Rugeje, contrary to the assessment that was made by JOC yesterday.

Highly placed sources in the regime have stated that Chiwenga and his team are ready to face that threat head on and want the nation to be appraised of this accordingly.

This effectively means that Zimbabwe is on the brink of a civil war and can literally descend into chaos at any second!

If this situation is not arrested or contained or managed carefully, there could be Armageddon and a moment of no return!