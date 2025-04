Zimbabwe’s Alpha Media Holdings is in deep financial crisis, sending journalists on two weeks unpaid leave each month since March, citing efforts to avoid retrenchment.

Workers, unpaid for seven months in USD and three months in ZIG, describe the arrangement as forced leave without pay.

They claim management promised half salaries and back pay during this six-month period but has failed to deliver. “What kind of brutality is this?” asked one employee.

— Bulawayo24