The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has released latest data on how registered counters performed by close of business on Monday, 7 April 2025.
ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) and its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.
Apparently, below is detailed report on how shares exchanged hands on the local bourse by close of business yesterday.
ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
FMP.zw 130.4000 +14.89%▲
ARIS.zw 5.6800 +0.33%▲
ECO.zw 300.0048 +0.25%▲
ZIMR.zw 27.0500 +0.19%▲
TANG.zw 105.0939 +0.04%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
MASH.zw 95.0000 -13.67%▼
OKZ.zw 39.0000 -2.51%▼
EHZL.zw 16.8000 -0.63%▼
ARTD.zw 30.0000 -0.17%▼
DLTA.zw 1490.0176 -0.06%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 201.48 -0.13%▼
Top 10 193.53 -0.57%▼
Top 15 200.34 -0.09%▼
Small Cap 100.11 – 0.01%▼
Medium Cap 254.73 +1.15%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 10.0000 +11.11%▲ 4,539,646
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 189.3000 -0.37%▼ 77,909,618
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 212.56 +0.01%▲
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 372.79 +0.33%▲
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 202.04 -0.09%▼
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 188.33 0.00%
ZSE ICT 138.11 +0.15%▲
ZSE Materials 163.66 -0.04%▼
ZSE Real Estate 467.44 -1.35%▼
Modified Consumer Staples 201.32 -0.10%▼
ZSE Agriculture 168.80 +0.01%▲
ZSE ETF 454.92 +0.15%▲
ZNSI 95.27 +0.29%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 45.0000 -11.05%▼ 165,746,810
TIG.zw 133.7019 -0.05%▼ 1,431,419,226
MARKET ACTIVITY 07 APRIL 2025
Trades:
139
Turnover (ZWG)
3,923,103.50
Market Cap (ZWG)
61,291,581,656.73
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
132,000.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
214,590.00
