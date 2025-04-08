The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has released latest data on how registered counters performed by close of business on Monday, 7 April 2025.

ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) and its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Apparently, below is detailed report on how shares exchanged hands on the local bourse by close of business yesterday.

ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

FMP.zw 130.4000 +14.89%▲

ARIS.zw 5.6800 +0.33%▲

ECO.zw 300.0048 +0.25%▲

ZIMR.zw 27.0500 +0.19%▲

TANG.zw 105.0939 +0.04%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

MASH.zw 95.0000 -13.67%▼

OKZ.zw 39.0000 -2.51%▼

EHZL.zw 16.8000 -0.63%▼

ARTD.zw 30.0000 -0.17%▼

DLTA.zw 1490.0176 -0.06%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 201.48 -0.13%▼

Top 10 193.53 -0.57%▼

Top 15 200.34 -0.09%▼

Small Cap 100.11 – 0.01%▼

Medium Cap 254.73 +1.15%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 10.0000 +11.11%▲ 4,539,646

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 189.3000 -0.37%▼ 77,909,618

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 212.56 +0.01%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 372.79 +0.33%▲

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 202.04 -0.09%▼

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 188.33 0.00%

ZSE ICT 138.11 +0.15%▲

ZSE Materials 163.66 -0.04%▼

ZSE Real Estate 467.44 -1.35%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 201.32 -0.10%▼

ZSE Agriculture 168.80 +0.01%▲

ZSE ETF 454.92 +0.15%▲

ZNSI 95.27 +0.29%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 45.0000 -11.05%▼ 165,746,810

TIG.zw 133.7019 -0.05%▼ 1,431,419,226

MARKET ACTIVITY 07 APRIL 2025

Trades:

139

Turnover (ZWG)

3,923,103.50

Market Cap (ZWG)

61,291,581,656.73

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

132,000.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

214,590.00

Zwnews