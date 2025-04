The ZANU PF Secretary of Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa has lambasted the Minister of Information and Publicity Jenfan Muswere saying he is not the mouthpiece of the ruling party.

He said the Information Department is the sole mouthpiece of the Party.

This was after Muswere (pictured) announced the Manicaland Women’s League election results.

The Minister is cautioned to stay within his mandate.