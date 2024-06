African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has revealed that the party’s NEC would decide today on the composition of the government.

He says that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make the announcement later today, around 18H00.

The ANC dropped to about 40% in the May 29 polls, losing its outright majority in parliament and forcing the party to form a coalition.

Apparently, there has been reservations across the political divide on who should ANC take as coalition partners.