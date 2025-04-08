The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Kwekwe are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder which occurred at a night club on the 05/04/25.

Two unknown suspects stabbed the victim, Masauso Phiri twice on the left side of the chest following an argument over a girlfriend.

According to police, the victim died on the spot.

The suspects went on to stab Blissful Macheke with a knife on the chest after he had tried to refrain both parties from fighting.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

In other news, on 06/04/25 police in Harare arrested Obey Katerere [43] for theft of copper cables at GMB Aspindale, following a tip-off from residents.

The suspect’s arrest led to the recovery of 12m Telone cable, hack saw, pick and 20m wire.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Marikano Patrick who is being sought in connection with this case.