Gospel diva Dorcas Moyo has been blessed by controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo with a brand new Toyota GD6 vehicle.

Posting on his X handle, Chivayo said the vehicle is in recognition of Moyo’s exceptional talent and contribution in the gospel music industry.

Chivayo writes:

RANGANAI HENYU, ASI ZVICHAKONA…what was supposed to be a VERY BEAUTIFUL song, boldening our FAITH in God and affirming that whatever the DEVIL plots will NOT succeed, was unnecessarily turned POLITICAL.

It spiraled into HATEFUL speech and CYBER-BULLYING at an unprecedented magnitude against an INNOCENT award-winning gospel singer and GOD-FEARING woman.

The lack of political tolerance amongst Zimbabweans is ALARMING.

We must firstly be politically mature to accept that ZANU PF is and will ALWAYS be the RULING PARTY, adored by many because of its pro-democracy, pro-people and DEVELOPMENT oriented agenda.

Secondly, it certainly is a FRUITLESS enterprise not to accept that H. E. President Mnangagwa is FIRMLY in control of and commands the leadership of the RULING PARTY and COUNTRY. Shumba havabviswe pachigaro ne TWITTER kana YOUTUBE channel.

It goes without saying that both the PRESIDENT and ZANU PF are a darling of the MAJORITY of Zimbabwean’s, yours truly SIR, being on top of that list !!!!!

That said, I was DEEPLY HURT by the online insults against DORCAS MOYO, for simply

posting her chart-topping gospel song, released more than 5 YEARS ago!!!!

The good thing about GOD is that in the face of HUMILIATION and public PERSECUTION, he shows that HE IS GOD and will raise you from the ASHES of ridicule to the tables of ROYALTY !!!

In recognition of your exceptional TALENT and contributions in the GOSPEL music industry, I want to say a BIG CONGRATULATIONS to DORCAS MOYO, Please GO AND SEE VICTOR on Wednesday your brand spanking new 2025 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.4 GD6 will be ready for collection and FULLY PAID for at Exquisite Car Dealership.

As well nekuti ZANU PF “RUDO” he will also give you a small 20 thousand dollars in CASH for petrol and to spoil yourself at the salon my dear sister , YOU DESERVE it after all this stress and hate speech.

I also want to thank those who PERSECUTED and RIDICULED you, as their HATE has made you GREAT. Zvedenga hazvirwiswi. You can PLOT as much as you can, but it will CERTAINLY FAIL , as it did before and as it will continue to fail.