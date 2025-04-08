Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series in Bangladesh, with veteran all-rounder Sean Williams making his return after missing the national side’s last red-ball fixture due to a back injury.

Captain Craig Ervine is also back to lead the team after being forced to withdraw just hours before the start of Zimbabwe’s previous Test – against Ireland in February – due to a personal emergency.

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from 20 to 24 April, with the second match scheduled for 28 April to 2 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

This marks Zimbabwe’s first Test in Bangladesh since February 2020, when the hosts secured victory in a one-off match in Dhaka by an innings and 106 runs.

The selectors have made three changes to the squad that was initially picked for the Test against Ireland earlier this year. Wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie makes way for Tafadzwa Tsiga, who returns to the national fold two years after making his Test debut against the West Indies.

Also returning is left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, whose third and most recent Test appearance came during that same series against the Caribbean side in 2023. He replaces young pace bowler Newman Nyamhuri.

Top-order batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano misses out on selection, with Wessly Madhevere retaining his place in the squad. Madhevere had been a last-minute call-up to replace Ervine in the Test against Ireland. Johnathan Campbell, who captained Zimbabwe in that match, keeps his place, as does Nicholas Welch, who made a memorable debut with a knock of 90 against the Irish.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who made history in February by becoming the first Zimbabwean pacer to claim seven wickets in a Test innings, will spearhead the bowling attack alongside Richard Ngarava. The only uncapped player in the squad is leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa.

Zimbabwe Head Coach Justin Sammons expressed confidence and optimism ahead of the tour. “We are very excited to be heading into a period where Test cricket will be our sole focus,” he said. “I am certain this group of players will continue to grow as individuals and as a team as they face new challenges in different conditions.

“The squad has been set up to give us the best balance to deal with whatever may be thrown our way. “I know everyone in the squad is very determined to give their all for Zimbabwe.”

ZIMBABWE TEST SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH TOUR:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe Cricket