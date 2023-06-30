Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday officiated at the launch of New Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Digital Contribution System to DSTV at a local hotel in Harare.

She praised the launch saying it is another example of how the Second Republic is serious about investing in technological innovation able to compete with established giants in the media industry.

“The launch of the ZBC Digital Contribution System to DSTV is yet another example of how the Second Republic is serious about investing in technological innovation able to compete with established giants in the media industry.”

Mutsvangwa added that the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led government values the role played by the national broadcaster.

“Government recognizes the critical role that you play in informing, educating and entertaining the nation, and we will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that you remain at the top of the game,” Mutsvangwa.

Zwnews