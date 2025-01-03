The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Memory Moyana (20) in connection with a case of murder.

The arrest follows a disturbing video circulating on social media, showing a woman brutally assaulting a naked minor in the toilet.

Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal that the suspect, who was the victim’s stepmother, attempted to cover up the heinous crime by claiming that the minor had been attacked by evil spirits.

As a result, the baby was taken to a self-proclaimed prophet in Ruwa, where she tragically died.

The suspect and her husband, Talent Muchato (26) tried to secretly bury the victim at Mutinhima Village, Nyazura on 17/12/24.

A concerned citizen later made a report to the Police.