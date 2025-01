President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has fired Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) Director Issac Moyo.

Moyo has been replaced by Dr Fulton Mangwanya.

Meanwhile, the President has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows: July Moyo, M.P. : Minister of Energy and Power Development.

Hon. E. Moyo Minister of Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare.

The re-assignments are with immediate effect.