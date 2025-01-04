Presidential spokesperson George Charamba is believed to be in hiding says former ZANU PF national political commissar and Generation 40 leader Saviour Kasukuwere.

Posting on his X handle, Kasukuwere who is a former intelligence officer urged Charamba (@donzamusooro007) to remain in the hole, adding that a lion is lurking outside baying for his blood.

“Joji is currently in hiding. Let’s not say about about him because he can be reviewed by Precabe Decion.

“@dhonzamusoro007 Mhofu Maswerasei. Paita Shumba panze! Musabuda pazhe.

“Musamutsvage munomukuvadzisa,” posted Kasukuwere.

Apparently, since yesterday Charamba has not posted anything on both his ghost X handles, @jamwanda2 and donzamusoro0007.

Political analyst Majaira Jairosi has this to say about Charamba:

“Very conflicting infor I’m getting. Charamba was fired sometime ago, but apparently Chiwenga vetoed the dismissal.

@edmnangagwa then decided to create a position for his own speech writer Dr Mangwanya who has a Masters in International Relations. George has only a BSc in English.

“A friend of Ranga Mataire says George Charamba aka @dhonzamusoro007 aka @Jamwanda2 who is also prone to exposing state secrets & plans, deliberately arming critics, was banned from writing on his column @Jamwanda2 on Saturday. He did his last piece in August 2024.

“I’m told George Charamba aka

@Jamwanda2 was actually fired & this would be first time that @edmnangagwa has listened to the masses, if it’s true.

“Charamba had become an old fashioned speech writer, full of toxin, in a modern world which appreciates political correctness.”

Zwnews