The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which can lead to the location & identification of a woman who is seen in a video assaulting her child.

The woman apparently, is doing so as a revenge act for a marital dispute with the father of the child.

Accordingly, the woman is even claiming that she will die together with the child, and the police is calling on members of the public to help with information that could help apprehend her.

Apparently, the ZRP has applauded members of the public for supplying crime related information to the police.

On 01/02/21 police in Bulawayo received a tip off from members of the public and arrested a suspect (32) for unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

The suspect implicated two other suspects and led the police to the recovery of various household goods.

