Minister of Defense & War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says Zimbabwe is not a threat to international peace.

Muchinguri-Kashiri outlining the country’s defense policy at the Zimbabwe Staff College said the country does not harbor any aggressive intentions.

She said Zimbabwe prioritises stability and contribute to international peace and stability since the country is a signatory to various international peace treaties and conventions.

Meanwhile, her sentiments come at the time, the current political and economic situation in Zimbabwe have been described as a threat to regional peace and stability.

The Human Rights Forum once defined the Zimbabwean crisis as a threat to world peace.

Meanwhile, the country also joins world mark the International Day of Peace or World Peace Day which is annually observed on September 21.

This official United Nations-sanctioned holiday is celebrated in dedication to world peace, and especially the absence of outright war and violence.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has shown that discord among humans as a race can lead to disastrous consequences.

WPD is celebrated to highlight the fact that world citizens are not each other’s enemies and that in order to successfully get through these troubling times, people need to be able to rely on one another.

