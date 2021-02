ZIMBABWE Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has told state-controlled media that Zimbabweans will be required to pay for Covid-19 vaccination. He said, “look, private citizens obviously would have to pay for the vaccines.”

Ncube added that he payment is meant to enable the government to “recoup” costs of procurement.

The Minister said “some groups” would be vaccinated for free. However, he did not specify the groups.

News Hawks