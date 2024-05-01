A leaked audio recording featuring the outspoken entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo has ignited a storm on social media. In the recording, Chivayo unabashedly declares his lack of affection for his ex-wife, sending shockwaves across online platforms.

Background: Divorce Proceedings Amidst Cheating Allegations The leaked audio surfaces just a month following Sonja Madzikanda’s announcement of her impending divorce from Chivayo. Madzikanda, who shares two children with the affluent businessman, disclosed their separation back in March. Speculations about Chivayo’s involvement with South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase have only added fuel to the fire.

Scathing Tirade: Chivayo’s Harsh Words for Ex-Wife In the leaked audio, which circulated widely after being shared by Wes Belts, Chivayo launches into a blistering tirade against his ex-wife. He unequivocally states his disinterest in her, asserting, “I no longer love this woman; she is not my wife, and I have no ties to her.” The audio reveals Chivayo’s refusal to engage with his ex-wife’s family and recounts a recent altercation where he accuses her of damaging his property.

Explosive Claims: Allegations of Supernatural Influence Chivayo doesn’t mince words, alleging that his ex-wife possesses a malevolent spirit and recounting incidents of supposed paranormal activity. “I want nothing to do with her. She tore my shirts and possesses a demonic spirit,” he claims vehemently.

He did not hold back as he claimed that she has a mermaid spirit.

“Andina meeting yandikuda kuita naye. Ukuona zvaaita nezuro paye achindirova nezvibhakera…achida kubvarura mashirt angu. Ndolife yaanoda iya iya. Life yechihure. Anemweya wenjuzu.Ndozva anoda izvozvo.”

Firm Stance on Co-Parenting: Chivayo’s Terms for Communication Despite his animosity towards his ex-wife, Chivayo affirms his commitment to co-parenting their children. However, he remains resolute in his refusal to engage in any further dialogue or seek reconciliation, dismissing her requests for forgiveness as unwarranted.

The leaked audio has stirred intense debate online, with many questioning Chivayo’s motives and the implications of his damning revelations on their ongoing divorce proceedings.

