ZANU PF aligned vendors operating along Fifth Avenue are up in arms with City of Bulawayo over the allocation of vending bays.

This follows protests by the vendors that stalls along the same street belong to the ruling party ZANU PF.

“City of Bulawayo is allocating vending bays unfairly,” alleges Indigenous Vendors spokesperson Sawu Jere.

Vendors have not been operating at the site for three months with the council renovating Fife Avenue street known as the Market.

In other news, ward 9 councillor Donaldson Mabuto has bemoaned water crisis in the country’s second largest city:

“We are faced with the ghost of 1992 when three of the city water dams dried up, and only two dams were left to supply the city for 43 days.

“Looking at where we are, we will be decommissioning Lower Ncema, uMzingwane has been decommissioned, and very soon we will be in intensive care.”

Zwnews