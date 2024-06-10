Seasoned award winning Nollywood actress and film director, Genevieve Nnaji is expected to feature in a movie titled Speed Thrills.

The movie was written and produced by Masvingo based producer Kudakwashe Zoromera.

Zoromera’s long film include Zimbabwe Paralympian Elliot Mujaji and boxer Charles Manyuchi.

Genevieve won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award.

In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contributions to Nollywood.

Her directorial debut movie, Lionheart, is the first Netflix film from Nigeria and the first Nigerian submission for the Oscars.