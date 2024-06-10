Chief Legal Adviser of South African Parliament has cancelled travel and hotel arrangements for Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK) members’ attendance, citing potential legal invalidity.

This was after the MK party petitioned the Chief Justice and Secretary to Parliament refrain from convening the first sitting of the National Assembly due to disputed interpretations of the Constitution.

The party said faiIure to comply may lead to legal action, however, parliament says it is going ahead with the preparations.

