A Murombedzi woman allegedly packed two lunchboxes with rice and soup for her daughter and gave her child strict instructions on how to share the food.

The Matoranhembe Primary School pupil then gave eight pupils the second lunchbox.

The eight started vomiting violently and complaining of stomach pains after eating the rice and soup.

The children were admitted to Murombedzi Rural Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of food poisoning.