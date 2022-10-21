Tynwald High School in Harare is expected to resume lessons on Monday after a seven-day grieving period.

The school head, Kenias Matimba, told state run tabloid H-Metro that learners have gone through counselling sessions.

This comes after the school bus was involved in an accident during a trip to Nyanga on Friday last week. And the school had to suspend lessons.

The accident claimed the lives of six pupils and left 34 others, including members of staff, injured.

Tynwald High School asked non-exam classes to remain at home this week, as part of the healing process, in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Matimba said he visited five students, and three staff members, who are still admitted at a local hospital.

He said: “Children and staff members admitted to the hospital are responding well to treatment. We wish them a speedy recovery.

“School is to reopen for lessons on Monday.”

He added that the reopening will see some counsellors the school has engaged conducting sessions with children.

The counsellors will start with the grieving families.

“We want to thank those standing with us in our time of grief,” he said.