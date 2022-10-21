The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says Zimbabwean exporters had earned US$8.4 billion by September 2022.

This was against foreign payments of US$6.1 billion for the period, RBZ governor John Mangudya has revealed.

Speaking during the Pre-Budget Seminar held in the capital this afternoon, Mangudya said the country was doing well.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told legislators that he expects to spend Z$3.4 trillion next year, against revenue of Z$3.1 trillion.

However, this will leave a 1.4 percent deficit.

Ncube said 44.7 percent of the spending will go to salaries, while capital expenditure will get 23.7 percent.

He projected exports earnings to reach US$11 billion by year-end, beating 2021’s total of US$9.6 billion.

Zwnews