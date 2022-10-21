Zimbabwe is now back with the big boys of international cricket after making it to the super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

This came after beating Scotland by five wickets.

Zimbabwe were the last team to ensure they progress in this tournament. They are the last side to book their birth in the major event.

Apparently, a clinical show by the team sealed the deal and it is now all joy for them.

For West Indies and Scotland, their World Cup journey came to an end.

Their new ball bowlers bowled brilliantly but as the game went on, as the dew came in, the wicket became easier and bowling got tough.

In the second half of the chase, they could not stick to their plans and the execution wasn’t there too.

However, Scotland just did not have enough runs on the board. Zimbabwe were brilliant with the ball, they set it up for them by restricting Scotland to a low score and later on, chased it well.

George Munsey was the lone fighter with the bat for Scotland but it was not enough.

The chase though in the end was quite comprehensive but the start wasn’t that great.

They lost two for not a lot. Craig Ervine and Sean Williams then tried to build a stand but Williams fell. Scotland were back in the mix but the stand between Ervine and Sikandar Raza took the game away.

They counter-attacked and turned the tide into the favor of their side.

Both fell but Burl and Shumba ensured it is Scotland who are going to take the flight back home.

Zwnews/ Times of India