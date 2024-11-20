The Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders meeting in Harare to discuss the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) conflict have extended the mandate of the SADC mission in the Congo by a year.

The region’s military was deployed in December 2023, was due to end its tour of duty next month.

An escalation in the DRC conflict has caused over a million people to flee their homes in the first half of 2024.

Mozambique’s President Nyusi also briefed SADC leaders on the post-election violence, in which rights groups say dozens have been killed in a police crackdown on protests.

Zwnews