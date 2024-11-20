Retired army general Engelbert Rugeje has been subjected to verbal attacks by the 2030 Mnangagwa Anenge Achipo team.

According to insiders, Rugeje was attacked during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Masvingo recently.

Political Strategist Chabata Lawrence who is well versed with ZANU PF goings on says condemned the attack on Rugeje.

“The disgraceful attack on Politburo member Lt. Gen. Engelbert Rugeje during the Masvingo PCC meeting marks a new low in the party’s internal politics.

“It is both absurd and alarming that a lower organ of the party felt emboldened to fabricate baseless allegations against a decorated military veteran and respected party stalwart.

“This assault on Rugeje’s reputation is not just an insult to him but a direct attack on the principles of respect, hierarchy, and unity within the party,” he says.

At the heart of this chaos lies Chairman Mavhenyengwa, a zealous enforcer of the hollow 2030 agenda, who has turned party meetings into platforms of intimidation and coercion.

“In a shameful display, he demanded comrades publicly raise their hands in support of the so called vision, a clear attempt to humiliate and isolate those who refuse to sell out Zimbabwe’s future for political expediency.

“The broader agenda, driven by these 2030 crusaders, is an outright betrayal of the party’s foundations.

“The push to amend the constitution to allow for a third term or abolish term limits is a shameless plot, rooted in personal greed and devoid of any regard for the nation’s well-being.

“Comrades like Col. Mahoya and Cde. Bhila, who stood their ground against this madness, are now being vilified, while loyalists are installed in disciplinary committees to persecute dissenters.

“This is not about progress it is about dismantling the very safeguards of the revolutionary ethos.

“The assault on Rugeje and others defending constitutionalism is a warning sign that the party is sliding into chaos, where principle is punished, and sycophancy is rewarded.

“The people of Zimbabwe must reject this treachery and demand accountability before it is too late.

Political analyst Majaira Jairosi has since warned that the current infighting within ZANU PF will not end well.

“It will definitely not end well. The commotion in ZANUPF remains a national security threat. Lt. Gen. Engelbert Rugeje is being targeted by people who are driving the 2030 Mnangagwa Anenge Achitonga agenda.

“Both Chiwenga & Rugeje are survivors of assassination attempt,” he says.

Rugeje is believed to be a close ally of vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

Zwnews