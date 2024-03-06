Categories: Zim Latest

Taxi driver found dead in parked car, with gunshot wounds on the head

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a sad incident in which a taxi driver, Takudzwa Shepherd Zvoushe (26) was found dead in a Honda Fit motor vehicle on 04/03/24.

The vehicle was parked along a dust road which links Robert Mugabe Highway and Harare-Bulawayo Road, Norton.

As stated by police, the body of the victim had two gunshot wounds on the head and investigations are in progress.

Zwnews

6th March 2024

