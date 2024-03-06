Taxi driver found dead in parked car, with gunshot wounds on the head

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a sad incident in which a taxi driver, Takudzwa Shepherd Zvoushe (26) was found dead in a Honda Fit motor vehicle on 04/03/24.
The vehicle was parked along a dust road which links Robert Mugabe Highway and Harare-Bulawayo Road, Norton.
As stated by police, the body of the victim had two gunshot wounds on the head and investigations are in progress.
Zwnews
Violence has erupted in Theleka area in Insiza, Matabeleland South province, after a machete-wielding gangs… Read More
Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says the fact that former Citizens Coalition for Change… Read More
Zimbabwe is at “a crossroads”, and the decisions the country takes now will decide whether… Read More
The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has issued an alert saying the public must… Read More
Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu's Legacy Lives On Despite Tragic End Renowned for his unparalleled comedic… Read More
Former Dynamos winger, Bill Antonio, had been on the brink of realizing his dream of… Read More