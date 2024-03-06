Categories: Zim Latest

Chamisa’s mistakes no justification for your ‘evil’ act- Chin’ono tells Tshabangu

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says the fact that former Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa made mistakes doesn’t justify Sengezo Tshabangu’s ‘criminal’ act.

He was commenting on one X follower who said: “It’s easy to blame Sengezo but if Chamisa had put in place structures and a constitution Tshabangu wouldn’t have emerged. Tshabangu seized the moment, if it wasn’t him it would have been someone else.”

In response Chin’ono said:

“That is a different argument which has its own merits, however Nelson Chamisa’s mistakes shouldn’t be used to sanitise a criminal act of removing democratically elected officials.

“If I leave my car door unlocked and someone steals my phone, you have every right to blame me for not locking my car, but that right DOESN’T exonerate the thief who opened my car door and stole my phone!

“So Chamisa’s tragic mistakes shouldn’t be used as an alibi for letting Tshabangu and his handlers off the hook, what they did was criminal, immoral and it struck a blow at the heart of electoral democracy!

“They stole the will of the people, they deprived citizens of their right to parliamentary and council representation!”

Zwnews

Share
6th March 2024

Recent Posts

War over land turns bloody nasty in Mat South

Violence has erupted in Theleka area in Insiza, Matabeleland South province, after a machete-wielding gangs… Read More

6th March 2024

Taxi driver found dead in parked car, with gunshot wounds on the head

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a sad incident in which a taxi driver,… Read More

6th March 2024

Zim’s economy at crossroads- WB

Zimbabwe is at “a crossroads”, and the decisions the country takes now will decide whether… Read More

6th March 2024

Brace up for heat wave- Met Department warns

The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has issued an alert saying the public must… Read More

6th March 2024

Mr Ibu: His life was marked by turmoil, with multiple marriages(5) ending bitterly

Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu's Legacy Lives On Despite Tragic End Renowned for his unparalleled comedic… Read More

6th March 2024

Bill Antonio’s Warrior Dreams Shattered by Long-Term Injury

Former Dynamos winger, Bill Antonio, had been on the brink of realizing his dream of… Read More

6th March 2024