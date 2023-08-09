Barred presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s team says they were not furnished with the Supreme Court ruling in before they launched an appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Kasukuwere’s head of marketing and mobilisation Cde Never Maswerasei says there was a ploy by the courts to dismiss their application as evidence by the delay in giving them the Supreme Court’s ruling before they filed heads of arguments to the Con Court.

“WHAT SHOULD BE KNOWN: When we submitted our heads of argument before the Constitutional Court on Friday last week, we were not in possession of the full Supreme Court judgement as it had not been availed to us in time.

“Our legal team only received the full judgement yesterday,” he says.

He goes on to say the whole thing is a testimony of a captured judiciary.

“It is now reasonable to conclude that the delay in the release of the judgement was masterminded from Statehouse to prompt an appeal that would be rendered as “disguised appeal not properly before court” by the bench.

“This is further evidence of the extent of lawfare at play,” he adds.

Apparently, the team says the battle is not over yet, as they would explore all legal avenues until justice is served.

Speaking to the media soon after the Con Court ruling, Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jaqueline Sande confirmed that it is not over yet as there are still legal recourse available.

Sande said they going back to the Supreme Court to file an application seeking leave to appeal its judgement which upheld the High Court ruling barring Kasukuwere from contesting the election.

The Constitutional Court ruled against him on a technicality, saying his application was wrongly before the court, avoiding dealing with the central case on its merits.

All the higher courts, the High Court, Supreme Court and Constitutional Court, did not address the fundamental constitutional issue regarding Kasukuwere’s right to vote.

