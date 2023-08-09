Caretaker found dead in Borrowdale yesterday morning was facing theft charges

A CARETAKER, who was found hanging from a tree along Carrick Creagh Road in Borrowdale yesterday morning, was facing theft charges.

Isaac Nyamazana (24) was set to appear in court to answer theft charges.

According to Isaac’s live-in lover, Alice Marufu, he had been selling his employer’s property and renting out his employer’s cottage.

“Isaac rented out the cottage to a tenant in May, and sold his employer’s property, which included solar panels, doors and electrical goods.

“His shenanigans came to light when he clashed with the tenant after increasing the rent. The tenant went to the property managers to make a complaint, and they were shocked that Isaac was accommodating a tenant at the house. He was expected to answer the charges today (yesterday).

“He left home at around 5pm yesterday (Monday) only to hear that he had committed suicide today,” said Alice.

Isaac bought a Nissan Xtrail, which he left parked at his employer’s house along Wheeldon Road. It was loaded with some of the goods he had stolen.

Isaac kicked out his wife a month ago to stay with Alice after he bought a car, according to his neighbours.

Isaac’s body was removed by police and taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary.