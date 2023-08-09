Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa yesterday launched his party’s election Manifesto themed ‘A New Zimbabwe Blueprint’ chronicling what his party seeks to achieve if voted into office.

He said with A New Great Zimbabwe Blueprint, they aim to foster economic growth, provide quality education, and ensure access to healthcare for all.

Chamisa said the New Great Zimbabwe Blueprint is a comprehensive roadmap designed to place citizens at the heart of the nation’s development, focusing on creating a prosperous Zimbabwe that benefits every single individual.

He said the manifesto is a result of extensive research, consultations, and the collective vision of the citizens’ movement which reflects the aspirations and dreams of the people, adding that his party is committed to turning them into reality.

In his first 100 days in office, Chamisa promises the following: