SOUTH SUDAN PRESIDENT: In a viral video which has been shared online, South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, can be seen wetting himself in full view of cameras during the opening of a new road in the north African country on Tuesday.

In the video, the president, who has ruled the country since its independence on July 9, 2011 can be seen peeing himself down the leg as he and other government officials were standing and singing the national anthem during the opening of a road project, in full view of journalists.