Zimbabwean musician Anita Jaxson and her former live-in-lover, musician Nyasha “Crooger” Gurure, are at each other’s throats.

Anita hauled Crooger to the Civil Court yesterday accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted a reciprocal protection order.

The court heard that Anita and Crooger were in a relationship for two years during which they cohabited for about a year.

“Nyasha has been subjecting me to physical abuse. He beats me up,” Anita said.

The songstress showed the magistrate pictures of her face after she was assaulted.

“His sister should stop texting me. I don’t want anything to do with him anymore,” she said.

Another man sends money to Anita Jackson

Nyasha argued that the source of their problems was a man sending Anita some money.

“She attacked me first and I retaliated. As a couple we’re meant to argue.

“I found messages in her phone from a man who has been sending her money.

“She is trying to paint me as a monster, yet we are both public figures.

“In the cottage where we stayed, the landlord has never witnessed any violence on my part,” he said.