President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has exhibited his generosity once again to a dancer at a recent ruling party meeting.

The President recently counted crispy US dollars $800 cash (not ZiGs) for a dancer who turned heads (and his own) by dishing out some upside-down moves at a recent ZANU meeting.

Apparently, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has expressed dismay on Mnangagwa’s gesture.

“President @edmnangagwa #TeachersCanDance we note you were impressed with dancing moves and you had to pay USD 800 to the good dancer. On Day 1 of schools opening we will show you our dancing moves maybe you may review our salaries.

“At some point our members will be forced to dance on the streets to get the attention of the Head of State,” said ARTUZ.

Mnangagwa proved not to be outdone by controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo who has been on a vehicles, cash donation spree.

Chivayo has been gifting artists for supporting ruling party events.

The businessman recently donated 100 Aqua vehicles to the ZANUPF youth league, a move which has left some party bigwigs in discomfort amid accusations that he wanted to ‘buy his way into the top’.

Zwnews