The Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion has called for Abstracts for the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) 2024 to be held from the 14th-18th of September in Victoria Falls saying the window is still open.

The timelines are as follows: Submission of Abstracts; 15 May 2024

Notification of Acceptance; 30 May 2024.

The upcoming ZEDCON 2024, scheduled for September, will prominently feature discussions on climate-proofing the economy, enhancing resilience, and propelling economic transformation in the face of climate change, the Ministry has said.

The pivotal conference aims to foster innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to navigate the challenges posed by environmental shifts.

The annual conference organised by the Finance Ministry will be held in Victoria Falls from 14 to 18 September under the theme “Building Resilience and Driving Economic Transformation under Climate Change.”

It is expected to explore strategies for climate-proofing the economy, building resilience and driving economic transformation under the impact of climate change.

Earlier this month, President Mnangagwa declared a nationwide State of Disaster in response to the severe drought triggered by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Zwnews