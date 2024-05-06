United Kingdom-born Zimbabwean footballer Vernon Masara was yesterday named English Premier Soccer League club Burnley’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season.

Apparently, analysts say this should be a wake up call for Zimbabwe’s grassroots football academies and football authorities.

The player has been impressive for the club with notable goals and assists for teammates.

Masara rose through the ranks in the Club, from pre academy to penning a two-year scholarship deal ahead of the 2023/ 24 soccer season.

The versatile forward has featured regularly for the Under 18s after since his entry into competitive football in a match against Bristol City on 13th August 2022.

He scored his first Under 18s goal in a game against Swansea City which ended in a 3-3 stalemate just over a month later.

His the 2023/ 24 season started bad for him as he was sidelined due to an injury, however is back with a bang having scored in the LFA Professional Youth Cup victory over Preston North End.

