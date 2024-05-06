The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident in which Edmond Mugaba (41) died on 04/05/24 whilst digging a well of about 32 metres deep at Fairview Farm, Mutare.

The victim was hit on the head by a tin with wet soil after a rope from the windlass loosened.

Meanwhile, in other news, police in Fort Rixon have arrested Johane Muzondiwa (37) for murder which occurred at Pioneer Village 3 Business Centre on 03/05/24 in which his brother, Trust Muzondiwa (25) died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on the neck and chest following an argument over US$26.00.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and resolve their differences in a friendly manner.

Zwnews